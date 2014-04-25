FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea calls on Japan to be 'sincere' in relations
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea calls on Japan to be 'sincere' in relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye called on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to stick to his pledges to improve relations between the two countries at a joint press conference with visiting U.S. President Barack Obama.

Tensions between Japan and South Korea over Tokyo’s colonial rule of Korea and the issue of sex slaves have put relations between two of Washington’s main allies in Asia in the deep freeze.

“It is important to keep promises with sincerity,” Park said.

Abe has been criticized sharply by South Korea and China for his recent visits to the Yakasuni War Shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.

Reporting by Jumin Park; Editing by David Chance

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
