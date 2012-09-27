Hyundai Heavy, Korean Air bid for $1.1 billion KAI stake

A man walks past solar panel displays by South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries at the International Photovoltaic Power Generation (PV) Expo in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries (009540.KS) and Korean Air Lines (003490.KS) have submitted preliminary bids for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (047810.KS) worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion), KAI’s largest shareholder said Thursday.

KAI’s shareholders are expected to deem the bids valid after next week’s local holidays, and the two companies are expected to conduct due diligence for a month until mid-November before submitting binding bids, an official at shareholder Korea Finance Corp.

At least two bidders are required in government-held stake auctions. Korean Air had been the sole bidder during the first round of preliminary bids in August.

State-run Korea Finance Corp and other shareholders put the 41.75 percent stake in South Korea’s sole aircraft maker up for sale earlier this year.

($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won)