PRISTINA Prosecutors in Kosovo have brought charges against the leader of the country's only Islamic political party, accusing him of inciting viewers to resist state authority during a television broadcast two years ago.
Charges were also filed against four imams in the predominantly secular Muslim state, where authorities are concerned about militant Islamist recruitment after more than 300 people left in recent years to fight in Syria and Iraq.
In a 2014 television broadcast, Fuad Ramiqi, leader of the then recently-founded LISBA party, criticized authorities over the arrest of several imams on incitement charges and said: "We will not remain idle in the face of terror."
He told Reuters: "These accusations against me are unfounded and politically motivated."
Prosecutors said two of the imams faced terrorism-related charges, though they did not publish the indictments. The other two stood accused of inciting national, racial, religious or ethnic hatred. All five were arrested more than a year ago but were released later.
More than 50 of the Kosovars who are known to have left to fight in the Middle East have been killed, and more than 100 people have been arrested or are under investigation for recruiting or participating in the region's bloody wars. Some 70 Kosovars are believed currently to be in the war zones.
Under a new law, Kosovo citizens face up to 15 years' jail for fighting in foreign wars.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Thomas Escritt and Mark Trevelyan)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
North Korea says ready for 'another attack' against U.S. 'provocations'
CARACAS, Venezuela North Korea's Foreign Minister said on Thursday the country was ready to launch another attack against the "provocations" of the United States, whose bombers this week flew over South Korea in a show of solidarity with its ally after Pyongyang's latest nuclear test.
Hollande, Merkel urge clear vision for addressing Europe's weaknesses
PARIS German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that it was crucial an upcoming European Union summit, the first since Britain voted to leave the bloc, addressed the EU's weaknesses with a plan for reforms.
In search of peace and prosperity, Ukraine faces uphill struggle
KIEV Ukraine feels its reform efforts have been vindicated by the International Monetary Fund giving it another tranche of aid worth $1 billion, but the country still faces an uphill struggle to speed up economic growth and achieve lasting change.