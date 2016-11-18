FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Prosecutor says jailed Kosovo activist killed himself, no foul play
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 6:22 PM / 9 months ago

Prosecutor says jailed Kosovo activist killed himself, no foul play

Parents and friends pay tribute to Kosovo opposition activist Astrit Dehari, 26, who died in prison, during a ceremony in the centre of capital Pristina after a march blaming the government for the death of the activist imprisoned for allegedly being involved in a grenade attack on the parliament building, Pristina, Kosovo November 8, 2016.Hazir Reka

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - A Kosovo opposition activist found dead in his cell this month committed suicide and no one else was involved, a prosecutor said on Friday.

Astrit Dehari's death triggered street protests after his nationalist Vetevendosje (VV) party called it murder, accused the government of failing to protect him and demanded an investigation.

"All the evidence ... shows that this case was a suicide,” prosecutor Syle Hoxha told journalists late on Friday.

Dehari, 26, was arrested with five other members of the hardline nationalist party in September on suspicion of being involved in a rocket-propelled-grenade attack on parliament.

The attack was launched as lawmakers were preparing to vote on a border deal with neighboring Montenegro, a condition of getting visa-free access to the European Union. No one was injured.

VV, the largest opposition party, opposes the deal, saying it hands over about 8,000 hectares of Kosovo territory to Montenegro.

Prosecutor Hoxha said authorities had examined all the video footage and questioned 17 people. But they had found no evidence or a crime.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.