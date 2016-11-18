Prosecutor says jailed Kosovo activist killed himself, no foul play

PRISTINA (Reuters) - A Kosovo opposition activist found dead in his cell this month committed suicide and no one else was involved, a prosecutor said on Friday.

Astrit Dehari's death triggered street protests after his nationalist Vetevendosje (VV) party called it murder, accused the government of failing to protect him and demanded an investigation.

"All the evidence ... shows that this case was a suicide,” prosecutor Syle Hoxha told journalists late on Friday.

Dehari, 26, was arrested with five other members of the hardline nationalist party in September on suspicion of being involved in a rocket-propelled-grenade attack on parliament.

The attack was launched as lawmakers were preparing to vote on a border deal with neighboring Montenegro, a condition of getting visa-free access to the European Union. No one was injured.

VV, the largest opposition party, opposes the deal, saying it hands over about 8,000 hectares of Kosovo territory to Montenegro.

Prosecutor Hoxha said authorities had examined all the video footage and questioned 17 people. But they had found no evidence or a crime.