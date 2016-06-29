FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Serb national jailed for 13 years in Kosovo on terrorism charges
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Serb national jailed for 13 years in Kosovo on terrorism charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - A court in Kosovo sentenced a Serbian man to 13 years in jail on Wednesday on charges of preparing a terrorist attack after police found him transporting explosives in the streets of the capital Pristina.

Slobodan Gavric, born in 1968, was arrested in December 2015 after police found 12.2 kilos of explosives in his car in an area where the United States and other Western embassies are located.

Police said forensic experts working with the FBI had established that the explosive was Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), a substance used in many terrorist attacks or attempts in past years.

"He was planning to destabilize and destroy the most important political, constitutional, economical and social structures," judge Shadije Gerguri said while reading the verdict, although he did not specify Gavric's target.

Gerguri said the explosives contained fragments of metal, bolts and nails to increase their destructive force and cause a high number of victims.

Gavric remained silent while the verdict was being translated into his language. During the trial he said he had no intention of committing any crime and was only transporting the explosives in order to earn some money. He did not say to whom he was delivering the explosives.

His lawyers said they would appeal.

Security is fragile in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 following a 1998-99 war in which NATO warplanes bombed Serbia. Some 5,000 NATO troops remain stationed in the new country.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Giles Elgood and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.