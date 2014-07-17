FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kosovo lawmakers wrestle for control of parliament
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2014 / 12:53 PM / 3 years ago

Kosovo lawmakers wrestle for control of parliament

Fatos Bytyci

3 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Kosovo wrestled for control of parliament on Thursday, as it sat for the first time since an inconclusive June election triggered a constitutional crisis unprecedented in the young state’s short history.

An opposition bloc, supported by deputies representing some of Kosovo’s ethnic minorities, elected the leader of the largest opposition party as speaker of parliament, but only after lawmakers from the party of outgoing Prime Minister Hashim Thaci declared the session adjourned and walked out.

The chaotic scene spoke to a deepening crisis over who will rule the impoverished country of 1.7 million people for the next four years.

Thaci’s Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) emerged from the election as the biggest party with 30 percent of votes. But three opposition parties have united in a bid to outmanoeuvre the PDK and thwart Thaci’s bid for a third consecutive term as prime minister.

The election of Isa Mustafa, leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), as speaker suggested the party may have the makings of a working majority, although the PDK looked certain to declare his election illegitimate.

“The government of Kosovo will send this issue today to the constitutional court,” said outgoing deputy prime minister Hajredin Kuci, a member of the PDK.

The opposition bloc has so far failed to bring on board a fourth party - Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) - and it was unclear on Thursday whether the alliance would settle instead for the support of the ethnic minorities.

They accuses Thaci’s administration of corruption, nepotism and failure to press economic reforms - accusations he denies.

All parties seek a closer integration with the European Union, but some, notably Vetevendosje, take a harder line on negotiations with Serbia, a process crucial to both countries’ hopes of one day joining the bloc.

Vetevendosje has also called for a halt to the sale of big state enterprises as a condition of joining the government.

The opposition says their candidate for prime minister is Ramush Haradinaj, a former guerrilla commander twice indicted and twice cleared of war crimes by the United Nations war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Kosovo’s president should nominate a candidate for prime minister in the next few days, who would then have 15 days to name a cabinet and win its approval by parliament.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after NATO air strikes drove out Serbian forces accused of expelling and killing ethnic Albanian civilians in a two-year counter-insurgency war.

Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.