FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU helicopter crashes in Kosovo, one person hurt
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 12, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

EU helicopter crashes in Kosovo, one person hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - One crew member was injured when a European Union helicopter crashed at Kosovo’s international airport on Tuesday during a training flight, the airport said in a statement.

A spokesman for NATO’s Kosovo mission had earlier said several people were hurt in the accident, the cause of which was not known. The airport said it would reopen to flights later in the day.

The EU operates a mission of some 1,600 people in Kosovo, including police officers, prosecutors and judges tasked with improving law and order in the former Serbian province, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.