Kosovo parliament dissolves before early June election
May 7, 2014 / 12:18 PM / 3 years ago

Kosovo parliament dissolves before early June election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo’s parliament dissolved on Wednesday, paving the way for an early election next month after ethnic Serb lawmakers, who are in a minority, refused to vote on a new national army earlier this week.

A total of 90 deputies voted to dissolve the 120-seat parliament. Leaders of all Kosovo’s main political parties agreed this week to hold the election on June 8, instead of in November.

Parliament was supposed to vote on the army on Monday. Kosovo’s constitution states that two thirds of lawmakers have to attend votes, as well as two thirds of deputies representing Kosovo’s ethnic minorities. The Serb deputies did not show up.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet

