FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kosovo lawmaker fills parliament with smoke to protest Serbia deal
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 8, 2015 / 11:11 AM / in 2 years

Kosovo lawmaker fills parliament with smoke to protest Serbia deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - An opposition lawmaker in Kosovo set off what appeared to be a smoke bomb in parliament on Thursday, in a deepening political standoff over an EU-brokered deal to improve ties between Serbia and its former southern province.

Albin Kurti, leader of the opposition Self-Determination party, calmly triggered the device before kicking it around the chamber to spread the smoke.

There was no immediate confirmation from police of what actual device was used. Self-Determination described it as a ‘gas canister’.

Kurti, a former student protest leader against Serbian rule in the 1990s, is leading opposition to a slow-moving rapprochement between Pristina and Belgrade, mediated by the European Union as a way to cement stability in the former Yugoslavia.

NATO went to war with 78 days of air strikes in 1999 to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanian civilians in Kosovo by Serbian forces trying to crush a two-year guerrilla insurgency.

In 2008, Kosovo declared independence and has been recognized by more than 100 countries. Serbia and its big-power ally Russia are blocking its accession to the United Nations, though.

Kurti and his followers are angry at the Kosovo government’s acquiescence to a deal creating an ‘association’ of municipalities where minority Serbs live, saying this represents a creeping return to rule from Belgrade.

“No one has the mandate nor the right to bring Serbia back into Kosovo,” an opposition bloc of which Kurti is part said in a statement. “We will not let this happen.”

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci and Matt Robinson; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.