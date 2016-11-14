Kosovo to get international phone code

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo said it had reached an agreement with Serbia that will allow it to have its own international telephone dialing code, eights years after declaring independence, in a move that will save millions of euros in payments to foreign countries.

The ITU (International Telecommunication Union) is expected to give Kosovo the country code +383 starting Dec. 15, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, has been using the codes of Monaco, Serbia and Slovenia.

The country of 1.8 million people is recognized by 112 nations but is not a United Nations member due to objections from Serbia, some European Union states and UN Security Council members Russia and China.

Under EU auspices, Kosovo and Serbia have been negotiating the issue for years.

"Our country will have its own dialing code as other states and it will have full sovereignty for its code," Edita Tahiri, a Kosovo minister and its chief negotiator said.

In return, Serbia will be able to register a mobile phone company that will operate temporarily within Serb-populated areas of Kosovo.

Kosovo says it has paid about 200 million euros ($215.22 million) to use other country codes since its war with Serbia ended in 1999.

While Serbia does not formally recognize the independence of its former province, it has agreed to hold talks to normalize relations and smooth the passage of Belgrade's path towards EU membership.