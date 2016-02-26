Kosovo parliament elects new president, turns blind eye to tear gas, petrol bombs

Security guards wear gas masks after tear gas was released during a session of parliament in Pristina, Kosovo February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo’s parliament has elected Foreign Minister Hashim Thaci as the country’s new president in a tense session as opposition activists released tear gas in the chamber and threw petrol bombs outside the parliament building.

Opposition parties wanted parliament to suspend the vote, protesting that Thaci helped broker an agreement with Serbia granting more autonomy to the ethnic Serb minority.

Thaci will serve as president, largely a ceremonial role, for the next five years.