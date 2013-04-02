FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia, Kosovo fail to reach deal to improve ties
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 2, 2013 / 11:14 PM / in 4 years

Serbia, Kosovo fail to reach deal to improve ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kosovo's Prime Minister Hashim Thaci (R) talks to the media as he arrives for a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacic (unseen) and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (unseen) in Brussels April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Serbia and Kosovo failed to reach a deal on improving ties that is seen as crucial to Serbia’s hopes of joining the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Wednesday.

Ashton, who has been mediating in the talks, said in a statement that the gap between the two sides was “very narrow, but deep.”

She said the 12-hour negotiating session in Brussels was the last time all sides would meet formally for the EU-brokered talks. Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacic and Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci would return home to consult colleagues and decide on future steps, she said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.