FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Kosovo arrests five suspects in Turkish consulate attack
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2016 / 2:47 PM / 9 months ago

Kosovo arrests five suspects in Turkish consulate attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Five people were arrested in Kosovo on Monday on suspicion of throwing petrol bombs at the Turkish consulate in the southern town of Prizren.

Police said no one was injured and only minor damage was caused. The motive was unclear, as Turkey is a major investor in Kosovo and has been one of the biggest supporters of its independence since it seceded from Serbia in 2008.

Kosovo media reported that before the attack, a group of people torn down Turkish flags that had been put up across the town together with Albanian flags. Ethnic Turks account for 5 percent of the population in Prizren.

Kosovo and neighboring Albania on Monday celebrated a Flag Day holiday marking the 104th anniversary of Albanian independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Foreign Minister Enver Hoxhaj condemned the attack. "The relations between Kosovo and Turkey are excellent and will not be damaged by any vandalism or isolated act," he said in a statement.

Turkish firms run Pristina airport and an electricity distribution company, while a construction group has won contracts worth $2 billion to build sections of highway.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.