FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police clash with students in Kosovo, dozens reported injured
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 7, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Police clash with students in Kosovo, dozens reported injured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A protester throws a bottle of water at police officers during in the rectorate's courtyard at the University of Pristina February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

PRISTINA (Reuters) - About 30 police officers were injured in the Kosovo capital Pristina on Friday in clashes with students protesting over suspicions of fraud in the state university, police said.

A police spokeswoman, Florije Ahmeti, said the clashes began when protesters started throwing rocks and red paint at police, who then fired teargas at the students.

One policeman suffered head injury and several others were reported to have their legs or arms broken, she said, adding that more than 30 students were arrested.

Students have been protesting for weeks after reports in the Kosovo media accused professors at the university of publishing works in fake online journals in order to get academic credentials.

In a statement, the governing body of the university asked the protesting students to give them time to do its job “and undertake measures against all those who are responsible for this situation”.

The Kosovo parliament failed to pass a vote demanding that the head of the university resign, with coalition government political parties opposing the move.

The economic backdrop to the student protests is very widespread unemployment, estimated to be between 35 and 45 percent. About 30,000 people enter the job market every year but only a few of them find work. Kosovo remains one of the poorest countries in Europe six years after declaring independence from Serbia.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.