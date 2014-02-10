FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kosovo rations water amid worst drought in decades
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 10, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 4 years ago

Kosovo rations water amid worst drought in decades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo started rationing water in and around its capital Pristina on Monday as it struggled with its worst shortages in at least three decades, officials said.

Unusually low levels of snowfall and rain had left reservoirs at worrying levels, said state water company Prishtina.

Under normal circumstances, the company pipes water to most houses in the area for 14 hours a day, generally cutting off supplies over night. That would now be reduced to 10 hours a day, said company spokeswoman Arjeta Mjeku.

“We haven’t had this situation since 1983,” when the company started working in the area, Mjeku told Reuters. Prishtina serves around 400,000 people, about a quarter of Kosovo’s population.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.