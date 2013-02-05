FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kotak Mahindra Bank buys business loans book of Barclays India
#Deals
February 5, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Kotak Mahindra Bank buys business loans book of Barclays India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) said on Tuesday it acquired the business loans portfolio of the Indian arm of Barclays Plc (BARC.L).

With this acquisition, Kotak will have 6000 customers with total loans outstanding of about 7 billion rupees ($131.44 million), Kotak said.

In December 2011, Barclays had said it would stop making retail loans as part of its new strategy to focus only on wealth management and corporate and investment banking operations in India.

Foreign banks in India face stiff competition from local rivals such as top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and No. 2 ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS), and have managed to capture only a small share of the country’s retail banking business. ($1 = 53.2550 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
