KPMG International names John Veihmeyer new global chairman
February 27, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

KPMG International names John Veihmeyer new global chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The street level sign of the KPMG buliding in downtown Los Angeles is shown April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - KPMG International KPMG.UL, the world’s fourth-largest accounting and consulting network, said its U.S. firm’s chief executive, John Veihmeyer, will become the group’s next global chairman.

He will succeed Michael Andrew, who has held the job since May 2011 and is retiring after being diagnosed with a serious medical condition to focus on his recovery, KPMG said in a statement on Thursday.

The change will take effect when Veihmeyer’s appointment is ratified, which is expected at the March meeting of senior partners, a spokesman said.

Veihmeyer has been chairman and CEO of KPMG’s U.S. firm since 2010. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, he is a member of the Business Roundtable, the U.S.-India Business Council and the Business-Higher Education Forum.

Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Richard Chang

