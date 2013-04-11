FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-KPMG auditor to plead guilty, free on $150,000 bond: lawyer
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 11, 2013 / 11:19 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-KPMG auditor to plead guilty, free on $150,000 bond: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former KPMG senior auditor Scott London leaves the Roybal Federal Court Building after his hearing in downtown Los Angeles April 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Scott London, the former senior auditor at KPMG in Los Angeles who was charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, intends to plead guilty at his May 17 arraignment, his lawyer said on Thursday.

London, accused by U.S. authorities of passing non-public corporate information on five of KPMG’s clients to a friend, remains free on a $150,000 bond but was ordered to surrender his passport, lawyer Harland Braun told reporters.

Reporting By Dana Feldman; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.