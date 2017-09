BRUSSELS (Reuters) - KPN (KPN.AS) shares opened higher on Monday after the Dutch telecom group’s main shareholder America Movil (AMXL.MX) terminated an agreement not to raise its shareholding to 30 percent, a level that would trigger a full takeover.

The shares were up 4.1 percent at 0705 GMT and were among the strongest in the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of leading European stocks.