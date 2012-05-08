FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPN: America Movil offer "undervalues" Dutch firm
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 8, 2012 / 2:18 PM / 5 years ago

KPN: America Movil offer "undervalues" Dutch firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms firm KPN (KPN.AS) said on Tuesday that the offer by America Movil (AMXL.MX), the telecoms group controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, substantially undervalued the company.

America Movil on Monday offered to buy a stake of up to 28 percent for as much as 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion), or 8 euros per share.

“KPN is of the opinion that 8 euro per ordinary KPN share substantially undervalues the company. KPN will seek further clarification as to América Móvil’s intentions,” KPN said in a statement.

“In the meantime, KPN will explore all strategic options,” it added.

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Writing by Sara Webb

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.