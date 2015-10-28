FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty Global offers fresh EU concessions over KPN Belgian deal
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 28, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Liberty Global offers fresh EU concessions over KPN Belgian deal

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS - U.S. cable operator Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) has offered fresh concessions in a bid to win over European Union antitrust regulators concerned about the competition impact of its proposed takeover of KPN’s (KPN.AS) Belgian unit.

The move by U.S. billionaire John Malone’s cable group came three weeks after the European Commission opened an extensive investigation into the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.44 billion) deal.

The bar for securing EU approval for telecoms mergers has gone up substantially since European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager scuppered a Danish deal after the companies failed to offer sufficient concessions.

The EU competition enforcer said the merger of Liberty Global’s Belgian subsidiary Telenet (TNET.BR) and KPN’s mobile network operator Base could harm the Belgian mobile telecoms market and result in Base rivals getting less access to its network.

Liberty Global, which submitted its offer on Tuesday according to a filing on the Commission website, did not provide details.

“We confirm we are in constructive dialogue with the EU Commission and we are confident of obtaining clearance in due course,” spokesman Marcus Smith said.

The Commission is now expected to seek market feedback before deciding whether to accept them or demand more. It has set a March 3 deadline for its decision. The company’s first set of concessions offered last month failed to pass muster with the Commission.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.