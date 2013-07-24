Telefonica, KPN deal could be cleared with conditions

BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) - Telefonica (TEF.MC) may succeed in evading possible a regulatory block on its 8.1 billion euro ($10.7 billion) bid for KPN’s (KPN.AS) German unit by offering to give up some assets, easing the entry of new players, antitrust experts say.

The Spanish telecoms group plans to buy the E-Plus unit of Dutch group KPN in a deal which would broadly put it on an equal footing with market leaders Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and Vodafone (VOD.L) in Europe’s biggest mobile market.

The deal will reduce the number of mobile operators in Germany to four from three, a scenario that typically rings alarm bells with regulators concerned that limited competition will drive up consumer prices.

Germany is already one of the most expensive mobile markets in Europe and has lower than average smartphone penetration, according to an analysis by consultancy Rewheel.

German mobile leaders Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom enjoy operating profit margins in mobile of 35 percent and 40 percent respectively, compared with the low-20s achieved by carriers in Britain and low-30s in France.

Miranda Cole, a partner at Brussels-based Covington & Burling, said Telefonica’s purchase of KPN’s E-Plus unit would likely face a tough review, but that concessions involving spectrum and network capacity, as typical in telecoms mergers, should ease regulatory concerns.

“It’s likely to be about spectrum - how much would they be required to give up - and making sure that mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) can continue to operate and making entry through spectrum auction feasible,” Cole said.

MVNOs are operators who rent access on bigger rivals’ networks and tend to sell cheaper mobile plans, often without a long-term contract and targeted at youth or ethnic niches.

In Germany, MVNOs hold a large chunk of the market and regulators could seek pledges from Telefonica to give them access on favorable terms as a condition of merger approval.

SPECTRUM ACCESS

E-Plus Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks said on Tuesday it was possible that the groups would have to give up frequencies to get the deal approved, since they would have more spectrum than rivals.

A person familiar with Telefonica’s thinking said the company would argue to regulators that the deal would create a strong third operator with the firepower to invest heavily in faster mobile networks to compete with the market leaders.

“You have to assume that there will be spectrum divestments in the 1.8 and 2.1 gigahertz bands,” the person said, referring to the mobile phone spectrum that the combined group will hold most of.

“But beyond that there is no credible argument that big concessions are needed,” the person said. “Plenty of competition exists in Germany: there are three network operators but many MVNOs and brands fighting it out for customers in the retail market.”

Telefonica’s bid comes amid efforts by the European Commission to create a single telecoms market across the 27-nation European Union. That, however, is not likely to figure high in the antitrust appraisal of the deal, said professor Christopher Kummer at the Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances.

“Even in a single telecoms market, you would like to avoid having only very few players around. And some former monopolists have been extremely successful in defending their markets and margins anyway,” Kummer said.

The Commission’s spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, said on Tuesday the companies had not yet notified the regulator of the deal.

As well as the European Commission, the German Federal Network Agency must approve the deal. ($1 = 0.7565 euros)