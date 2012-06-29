FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil declares offer for KPN stake unconditional
June 29, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

America Movil declares offer for KPN stake unconditional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Carlos Slim’s cell phone company America Movil (KPN.AS) said its offer for 27.7 per cent of KPN (KPN.AS) was unconditional, a formality that effectively gives the Mexican tycoon a controlling stake in the Dutch telecom.

America Movil’s 8 euros-a-share offer ended on Wednesday but the company bought most of the stake, 24.91 percent, through open market acquisitions at a lower price earlier this month.

The company said it would buy the remaining 2.82 percent of shares it needs to complete the tender as originally proposed through a scale-down procedure, equating to only 7.1 percent of all the shares tendered.

Reporting by Victoria Howley; editing by Simon Meads

