FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Kraft Heinz, Oprah form joint venture to develop new line of food products
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 25, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 7 months ago

Kraft Heinz, Oprah form joint venture to develop new line of food products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oprah Winfrey in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. on February 22, 2015.Danny Moloshok/File Photo

(Reuters) - Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.

The joint venture, Mealtime Stories LLC, will initially make ready-to-eat refrigerated products across multiple categories and 10 percent of its profits will be donated to charities focusing on eradicating hunger.

Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.