The Kraft logo is pictured outside its headquarters in Northfield, Illinois, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O), the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 1.5 percent fall in quarterly adjusted sales, hit by a stronger dollar and pricing pressure in Europe.

Shares of the company, formed after the merger of Kraft Foods Group with H.J. Heinz Co in July last year, fell 1.3 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $842 million, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2.

Kraft Heinz reported a loss of $168 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier on a pro-forma basis.

Pro-forma net sales fell to $6.27 billion from $6.36 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)