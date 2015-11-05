FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kraft Heinz misses EPS estimates as strong dollar hurts sales
November 5, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Kraft Heinz misses EPS estimates as strong dollar hurts sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Kraft logo is pictured outside its headquarters in Northfield, Illinois, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) missed earnings per share estimates and said its quarterly loss widened due to the negative impact of the strong dollar on overseas sales.

The company reported a net loss of $303 million, or 27 cents per share in the company’s third quarter ended Sept. 27, compared to a net loss of $8 million, or 2 cents a share in the year earlier period.

Revenue was $6.1 billion, up from $2.5 billion in the year earlier period.

Earnings per share, when adjusted for items, was 44 cents. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting 62 cents a share.

Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
