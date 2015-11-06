Kraft Heinz misses EPS and revenue estimates as loss widens

The Kraft logo is pictured outside its headquarters in Northfield, Illinois, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) missed earnings per share and revenue estimates on Thursday and said its quarterly loss widened due partly to the negative impact of the strong dollar on overseas sales.

The company, created when Kraft Foods Group combined with H.J. Heinz Co in July, reported a net loss of $303 million, or 27 cents per share, in the company’s third quarter ended Sept. 27, compared with a net loss of $8 million, or 2 cents a share in the year earlier period.

Shares were unchanged at $75.42 in after-hours trading.

The maker of Jell-O, Oscar Mayer meats and other brands is battling sluggish sales as consumers in the United States, its biggest market, shift to fresher foods.

Pro forma net sales in the U.S., which reflect results as if the two companies had been combined in both periods, were $4.5 billion, down 3.7 percent from the year earlier period due to declining sales volumes of ready-to-drink beverages like Capri Sun and boxed dinners.

On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Bernardo Hees said the company was in the process of rolling out zero-based budgeting, a tool where expenses are justified for each new period, across the newly combined company.

Investors and analysts have been expecting cuts at the company since the $46 billion merger was announced in March. Heinz was backed by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, which has a reputation for finding ways to trim fat at companies, including Heinz itself and Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR).

Kraft Heinz has said it expects to save about $1.5 billion in annual costs by the end of 2017. The company said on Wednesday it will close seven factories and lay off about 2,600 employees in North America.

The move comes less than three months after the company said it would eliminate 2,500 jobs in the United States and Canada.

Overall, revenue in the quarter was $6.1 billion, up from $2.5 billion in the year-earlier period as a result of the merger. Pro forma revenue was $6.4 billion.

Earnings per share, when adjusted for items related to the merger, were 44 cents. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting 62 cents a share and revenue of $6.7 billion.

The company also said on Thursday that it was increasing its dividend to 57 cents per share of common stock, a rise of 4.5 percent.