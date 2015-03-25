Factbox: North America's largest food and beverage companies by sales

(Reuters) - Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), is buying a majority stake in Kraft Foods Group Inc KRFT.O to create the third-largest North American food company, executives said on Wednesday. [ID:L3N0WR3E0]
Below is a list of the largest North American food and beverage companies ranked according to annual sales, before Wednesday’s deal.
Company Annual sales Brands
PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) $37.2 bln Pepsi, Lays, Tropicana,
Quaker
Nestle USA $27.9 bln Nestle, Maggi,
Haagen-Dazs
The Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) $21.5 bln Coca-Cola, Diet Coke,
Fanta, Sprite
Kraft Foods Group Co $17.9 bln Velveeta, Oscar Mayer,
KRFT.O Maxwell House, Jell-O
ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) $15.5 bln* Chef Boyardee, Slim Jim,
Hunt‘s, Bertolli
General Mills Inc (GIS.N) $13.7 bln Betty Crocker, Green
Giant, Chex, Cheerios
* Reuters calculations based on data from annual report
All figures for annual sales in North America
Sources: Kraft-Heinz conference call presentation based on company filings and Nielsen data
Heinz had sales of $4.2 billion in 2014. Its brands include Heinz, Classico, T.G.I. Fridays and Nurture.
Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das