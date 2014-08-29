FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kraft issues voluntary recall of some American Singles cheese product
#U.S.
August 29, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Kraft issues voluntary recall of some American Singles cheese product

Anjali Athavaley

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc said on Friday it is voluntarily recalling 7,691 cases of some varieties of its Kraft American Singles as a precautionary measure after a supplier failed to store an ingredient correctly.

The Northfield, Illinois-based company said the recall affects four varieties of Kraft American Singles Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product. The recall is for products with “Best When Used By” dates of Feb. 20, 2015, and Feb. 21, 2015.

A supplier did not store an ingredient in accordance with Kraft’s temperature standards. While unlikely, this could create conditions that could lead to premature spoilage and food-borne illness, the company said.

Kraft said that any of the product in question should not be consumed and should be returned to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

Kraft said it has had no consumer illness complaints for the product associated with the recall.

The cheese was produced at Kraft’s Springfield, Missouri, facility.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Leslie Adler

