FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kraft Heinz restates cash flow statements for two quarters
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 6, 2017 / 10:57 PM / in an hour

Kraft Heinz restates cash flow statements for two quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) said on Monday it restated its cash flow statements for two quarters after it found that it implemented a new accounting standard since the start of 2017, instead of from 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The packaged foods company said it would file amended statements for the quarters ended April 1 and July 1 to correctly classify certain items in its of cash flow statements.

Kraft Heinz said the misstatement did not have an impact on its income statements and balance sheets for the periods. (bit.ly/2zBZnXN)

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.