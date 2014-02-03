FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kratos Defense wins $8 billion U.S. navy contract, shares soar
February 3, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Kratos Defense wins $8 billion U.S. navy contract, shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS.O) said it won a five-year contract worth up to $7.92 billion from the U.S. Navy, sending its shares up 27 percent to a more than two-year high.

The San Diego, California-based defense contractor will provide engineering and technical support services to the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia, under the Navy’s SeaPort-e initiative meant to reduce costs and streamline support services procurement.

Kratos shares were trading 13 percent higher at $8.23 after touching a high of $9.18 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore

