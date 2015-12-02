FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says NATO expansion to east will lead to retaliation from Russia
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says NATO expansion to east will lead to retaliation from Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the continuing expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to the east would lead to retaliatory measures from Russia.

The NATO military alliance on Wednesday invited Montenegro to join its ranks.

Peskov added to journalists that the sanctions that Russia had imposed on Turkey over a downed Russian plane were different from the ones the West had imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, since Russia’s sanctions on Turkey were preventative and concerned the threat of terrorism.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

