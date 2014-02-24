Chinese retail group buys Italy's Krizia fashion brand

MILAN (Reuters) - Chinese retail group Shenzhen Marisfrolg has bought Krizia, one of Italy’s oldest ready-to-wear fashion brands, and plans to open new shops in Asia, the companies said on Monday.

The sale by founder Mariuccia Mandelli, who took the name Krizia from a dialogue on vanity by the philosopher Plato and showed her first fashion collection in 1964, should close by April, a statement on Krizia’s website said without giving any financial details.