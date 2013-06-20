FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kroger posts record quarterly profit, sales miss view
June 20, 2013 / 1:07 PM / in 4 years

Kroger posts record quarterly profit, sales miss view

Atossa Araxia Abrahamian

2 Min Read

A selection of Kroger brand products is displayed in Golden, Colorado September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N), the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, reported higher first-quarter profit on Thursday and raised its forecast for the year, citing strong sales.

Total sales, including fuel, increased 3.4 percent to $30 billion in the latest quarter, but missed analysts’ estimates of $30.2 billion.

Net income rose to $481 million, or 92 cents per share, from $439 million, or 78 cents, a year earlier. Earnings per share hit a record for the first quarter and beat analysts’ expectations of 88 cents by 4 cents.

A Planet Retail analyst expected Kroger, the Cincinnati-based company that also owns the Ralphs, Smith’s and Food 4 Less chains, to outperform its competitors as well as large retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) that sell groceries and gain market share throughout the year.

Kroger shares fell 1.6 percent to $34.56 in early trading as the broader market slumped. On Wednesday, the stock hit a 52-week high of $35.63.

Total sales including fuel increased 3.8 percent in the same period last year.

Excluding fuel, identical-supermarket sales rose to $22.4 million from $21.7 million in 2012.

Identical-supermarket sales are a measure of a grocer’s performance because they track stores that have remained open without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.

Kroger now expects an annual profit of $2.73 per share to $2.80 per share, up from an earlier forecast of $2.71 to $2.79.

(Reporting By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jeffrey Benkoe)

This story was refiled to correct analysts' estimate to $30.2 billion in the second paragraph

