Low food prices force Kroger to cut profit forecast

Hudson's Bay quarterly sales shoot up 60 percent
Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a 60 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.
Kroger Co (KR.N), the biggest U.S. supermarket company, reported an 11.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely hurt by charges related to restructuring of some pension obligations.
Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $383 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 13 from $433 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $26.57 billion from $25.54 billion.
MONTREAL Bombardier Inc sliced in half the 2016 delivery forecast for its CSeries aircraft on Tuesday and said it expected full-year revenue to be at the lower end of its previously announced range.
NEW YORK A top BlackRock Inc portfolio manager said on Wednesday he has been buying options "protection" against equities and slicing stock exposure, adding that now is not the time to take risks.