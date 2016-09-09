Low food prices force Kroger to cut profit forecast

A selection of Kroger brand products is displayed in Golden, Colorado September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Kroger Co (KR.N), the biggest U.S. supermarket company, reported an 11.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely hurt by charges related to restructuring of some pension obligations.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $383 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 13 from $433 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $26.57 billion from $25.54 billion.

