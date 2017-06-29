Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
SAO PAULO Brazil's college operator Kroton Educacional SA will buy back up to 48.7 million shares, equivalent to 3 percent of shares in circulation, the company said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.
The announcement of the share buyback program came after Brazil's antitrust watchdog rejected on Wednesday the proposed takeover by Kroton of rival Estácio Participações SA (ESTC3.SA).
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc may be on the verge of becoming Bank of America Corp's largest shareholder, after the bank raised its dividend in the wake of a positive assessment of its ability to handle market stresses.