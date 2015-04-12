Germany's Kuka open to more purchases after Swisslog deal: Welt am Sonntag

Umbrellas are held by robots produced by KUKA Robot Group, at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial robot maker Kuka is open to further purchases after acquiring Swiss logistics group Swisslog last year, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Till Reuter.

“If it makes sense and we find an appropriate target, we can and will strike to improve our position,” Reuter was quoted as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

Kuka, whose customers include automakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Daimler, sees potential to boost sales to as much as 4.5 billion euros ($4.77 billion) by 2020 from an estimated 2.8 billion this year, the newspaper quoted the CEO as saying, citing opportunities for growth in new areas including hospital services.

The company is planning a second factory in China and to double sales there within three years to 600 million euros, Reuter told Welt am Sonntag.