Talk of ABB bid for Kuka 'pure speculation': CEO memo
June 24, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Talk of ABB bid for Kuka 'pure speculation': CEO memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen on a roof of a plant in the town of Baden near Zurich, in this July 14, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - Power and automation company ABB Ltd (ABBN.S) has dismissed reports it could buy German robot maker Kuka (KU2G.DE), the Swiss company’s chief executive, Ulrich Spiesshofer, wrote in a memo to staff.

“Recent media reports that we will bid for our German competitor Kuka are pure speculation,” Spiesshofer said in the document seen by Reuters on Friday.

He said ABB’s robotic business had been built without acquisitions. “We already have this critical mass and are well positioned to keep growing profitably under our own steam,” he added.

China’s Midea (000333.SZ) launched a 4.5 billion-euro ($5.01 billion) offer this month for Kuka, the biggest German industrial technology company to be targeted by a Chinese buyer in a wave of deals.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields

