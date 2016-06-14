FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Midea to publish takeover offer for German robot maker Kuka on Thursday: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 14, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Midea to publish takeover offer for German robot maker Kuka on Thursday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Products of Midea are seen at a shop in Beijing, China, May 18, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon - RTSEST2

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - China's Midea Group Co Ltd is preparing to publish its previously announced takeover bid for German factory robot maker Kuka on Thursday, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

Midea has said it wants a stake of at least 30 percent in Kuka in a planned offer that would value the target at 4.5 billion euros ($5.0 billion). Achieving that will oblige it, under German takeover law, to make a takeover offer for all of the shares.

Earlier on Tuesday, German government coalition sources told Reuters Midea wanted a stake of no more than 49 percent and would resell any shares it acquires beyond that threshold.

But Midea will for now not include a pledge for an upper limit in the bid documents to be published on Thursday, the sources familiar with the publication plans said.

Midea declined to comment.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.