Midea says size of Kuka stake will depend on shareholders

BERLIN (Reuters) - The size of the stake that China's Midea Group Co Ltd ends up taking in German industrial robot maker Kuka will depend on Kuka's shareholders, a Midea spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"Midea has clearly stated that its intentions are to have a meaningful stake in Kuka above 30 percent," she said.

"The ultimate level of our shareholding will depend on the level of Kuka shareholders that tender into the offer. Setting an upper limit is legally impossible," the spokeswoman added.