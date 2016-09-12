EU antitrust regulators see no issues with Midea, Kuka deal

A robot arm of German industrial robot maker Kuka is pictured at the company's stand during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators do not expect Chinese household appliances company Midea Group's (000333.SZ) bid for German industrial robot maker Kuka (KU2G.DE) to pose any competition issues and will do a routine check before approving the deal.

The European Commission will examine the deal under its simplified procedure, according to a filing on its website on Monday. Such reviews mean the EU enforcer do not see the deals creating significant competition problems.

The Commission will announce its decision by Oct. 14. Midea sought EU approval last Friday for the deal, which initially raised concerns in Berlin about losing control of important technology. The German economy ministry gave the green light on Aug. 17.