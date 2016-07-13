FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China's Midea to raise stake in Germany's Kuka to 64.22 percent
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 13, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

China's Midea to raise stake in Germany's Kuka to 64.22 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Kuka technician programs a robot arm of German industrial robot maker Kuka at the company's stand during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Midea (000333.SZ) said on Wednesday it will raise its stake in German robotics maker Kuka (KU2G.DE) to 64.22 percent, as part of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer.

Midea had accepted a total of 20.17 million Kuka shares, or about 50.71 percent of the issued share capital, and the existing voting rights of the German firm, it said.

Together with the 13.51 percent stake already owned by Midea, the Chinese firm would hold a total of 64.22 percent of Kuka. The takeover offer will expire at midnight on July 15.

China's Midea launched its offer for Kuka in May, the biggest attempted takeover of a German industrial technology company, sparking protests by some Berlin politicians concerned about key know-how falling into foreign hands.

China had called on other countries to treat its companies "objectively and fairly" in overseas acquisitions bids.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
