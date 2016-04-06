Poland's anti-corruption agency raids offices in Ciech takeover probe

WARSAW (Reuters) - Officials from Poland’s anti-corruption agency CBA raided the Warsaw offices of chemicals group Ciech and its majority owner Kulczyk Holding on Wednesday in an investigation into the previous government’s privatization of Ciech.

The CBA confirmed that it entered the Warsaw premises of Ciech and Kulczyk Holding, whose subsidiary KI Chemistry took control of Ciech in 2014 with a takeover offer which gave it 51 percent, including the state’s 38 percent.

“Kulczyk Holding was asked to voluntarily present the things and documents related to the tender call that KI Chemistry announced in March 2014,” Kulczyk Holding’s spokeswoman Marta Wysocka-Antonsen said.

Both Kulczyk Holding and Ciech said the companies were cooperating with the CBA.

Since coming to power late last year, the eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party has called a halt to privatization, changed managements in almost all state-run companies and questioned the rationale and pricing of the previous government’s stake sales.

The Treasury has criticized its predecessors’ sale of some of the state’s shares in miner KGHM and the state railways’ spin-off of energy unit PKP Energetyka to CVC [CVC.UL].

But it is the sale of Ciech, once Poland’s largest chemicals maker, that attracted most criticism from the new government.

“It’s an early phase, but the investigation is ongoing, interesting and important,” Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro told a news conference.

“It relates to a privatization of a pearl among Polish companies, which was very profitable, and as many observers, economists say was sold at very low prices that brought losses to the state treasury,” he added.

Before the sale Ciech shifted to a net profit of 49.5 million zlotys in 2013 from a 430.6-million loss a year earlier.

CBA launched the probe last year, when anti-graft officers turned up at the Warsaw bourse to ask its then chief executive Pawel Tamborski for data on the sale.

Tamborski served as deputy treasury minister when the government sold its shares in Ciech to KI Chemistry, controlled by Poland’s richest man, Jan Kulczyk, who died last year.

Kulczyk Investments, which controls Kulczyk’s estate, has said the price offered in the tender was deemed fair by Ciech management and that a restructuring had helped raise Ciech’s market value since then.

Ciech’s market value more than doubled last year, only to fall by almost 25 percent so far this year. The shares traded slightly higher at 65.09 zlotys at 1325 GMT, having hit a low of 60.21 zlotys earlier in the session on news of the raid.