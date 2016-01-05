Permira, Cinven among potential bidders for Kuoni: sources

The company's logo is seen at the headquarters of Swiss travel group Kuoni in Zurich March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Permira, Cinven, EQT, and a combination of Baring Private Equity Asia and China’s HNA Tourism Group are currently the four potential bidders for Swiss travel group Kuoni KUNN.S, sources familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

Earlier Reuters reported that as many as four potential bidders are wooing the 110-year-old Swiss travel group after Kuoni said it had received preliminary approaches.