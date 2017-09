A still image from video taken by a U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft shows the oil tanker United Kalavyrta (also known as the United Kalavrvta), which is carrying a cargo of Kurdish crude oil, approaching Galveston, Texas July 25, 2014. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/handout via Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The tanker carrying $100 million worth of disputed Kurdish crude oil is moving for the first time since July 27, AIS ship tracking data showed on Wednesday.

The status of the tanker, called United Kalavrvta, changed to “underway using engine” from “at anchor”, but it was still 95 percent full, the data used by the U.S. Coast Guard and Reuters showed.