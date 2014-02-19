Kuwait Airways signs contract to buy 25 Airbus jets

Flags with the new logo of aircraft manufacturer Airbus Group are seen on the entrance gate of the company's office building in Paris January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways has signed a contract with planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy 25 aircraft and lease 12 others, the state news agency said on Wednesday, firming up an jet order that was announced last year.

In December, the loss-making carrier signed a provisional agreement with Airbus to buy 25 aircraft in a deal worth $4.4 billion at list prices.

The order includes 10 A350-900 and 15 medium-haul A320neo airliners.

It was delayed after a parliamentary investigation was launched this month to investigate all contracts signed by state-owned Kuwait Airways.