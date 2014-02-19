FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait Airways signs contract to buy 25 Airbus jets
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 19, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Kuwait Airways signs contract to buy 25 Airbus jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flags with the new logo of aircraft manufacturer Airbus Group are seen on the entrance gate of the company's office building in Paris January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways has signed a contract with planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy 25 aircraft and lease 12 others, the state news agency said on Wednesday, firming up an jet order that was announced last year.

In December, the loss-making carrier signed a provisional agreement with Airbus to buy 25 aircraft in a deal worth $4.4 billion at list prices.

The order includes 10 A350-900 and 15 medium-haul A320neo airliners.

It was delayed after a parliamentary investigation was launched this month to investigate all contracts signed by state-owned Kuwait Airways.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.