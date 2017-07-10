DUBAI Wataniya Airways is to resume flights on Tuesday for the first time since ceasing operations in 2011, according to state news agency KUNA.

Wataniya halted operations after three years in business due to its financial situation and political instability in the Middle East.

The Kuwaiti airline will restart with a scheduled service on July 11 to Tbilisi, Georgia, KUNA reported on Monday,

Wataniya will also resume flights to Baku, Azerbaijan and Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina this week.

The airline has the backing of Al Tuwaijri Group with capital of 10 million dinars ($33.01 million), according to KUNA.

The company expects to double its capital to 20 million dinars after flights resume.

Wataniya is using two narrow-body Airbus A320s and plans to launch services to 16 destinations in Egypt, UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Iran, India, Pakistan and Europe.

Wataniya will compete against rival Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways.

