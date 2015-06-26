Islamic State claims responsibility for Kuwait mosque attack: statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Shi‘ite mosque in Kuwait that killed or wounded several people, according a statement posted on social media.

The statement identified the bomber as Abu Suleiman al-Muwahed and said the target was a “temple of the rejectionists” - a term used by the Islamist militant group to refer to Shi‘ite Muslims - and said dozens were killed or wounded.