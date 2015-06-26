FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber kills, wounds several people at Kuwait mosque: witness
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 11:24 AM / 2 years ago

Suicide bomber kills, wounds several people at Kuwait mosque: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Several people were killed or wounded in a suicide attack that targeted a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque packed with some 2,000 worshippers during Friday prayers in Kuwait city, a witness said.

Kuwaiti parliament member Khalil al-Salih said worshippers were kneeling in prayer when a loud explosion ripped through, damaging the walls and ceiling.

He said a suicide bomber who looked to be under 30 years of age caused the explosion and that he saw several bodies covered in blood on the floor.

Reporting by Hadeel al-Sayegh, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by John Stonestreet

