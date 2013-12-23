Kuwait top court rules 2013 parliamentary vote was legal: state TV

A judge counts votes during the early hours of the night after elections closed at the Khaldiya polling station in District 3, Kuwait City July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s top court ruled on Monday that this year’s parliamentary election was legal, state television reported, rejecting suits that could have led to the dissolution of parliament and a fresh election.

The July election, the sixth such vote since 2006, brought in an assembly seen as more amenable to the government than some of its predecessors, raising hopes that economic development projects would move forward in the Gulf Arab state.

The vote was held after reforms to the electoral system which were challenged in court.